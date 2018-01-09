Abatement of a nuisance

Dear PAO,

I am a member of a non-profit youth organization in our barangay (village). Through our organization’s initiative, a basketball court was built in a vacant lot beside a road in our village. Last month, the barangay chairman ordered the destruction of the basketball post and sawed the basketball ring in half because the post/ring is allegedly a public nuisance. According to him, he has the authority to abate a public nuisance like the basketball court/post because it has been the subject of numerous complaints among motorists. The motorists allegedly complained that the court/ring obstructs passage of vehicles when the road near the court/ring is occupied by watchers and bystanders when games are being played. Does the village chief have the power to remove the basketball court/ring?

Pepito

Dear Pepito,

Nuisance is defined under Article 694 of the New Civil Code of the Philippines as “any act, omission, establishment, business, condition of property or anything else which:

(1) Injures or endangers the health or safety of others; or

(2) Annoys or offends the senses; or

(3) Shocks, defies or disregards decency or morality; or

(4) Obstructs or interferes with the free passage of any public highway or street, or any body of water; or

(5) Hinders or impairs the use of property.”

Article 695 of the same law states that “nuisance is either public or private. A public nuisance affects a community or neighborhood or any considerable number of persons, although the extent of the annoyance, danger or damage upon individuals may be unequal. A private nuisance is one that is not included in the foregoing.”

The barangay chairman’s action is deemed to be an abatement of a public nuisance that is not appropriate under the circumstances because the basketball court/ring is not considered as a public nuisance even though playing games in the basketball court can somehow affect the flow of traffic on the road beside the court.

In a similar case decided by the court which is entitled Cruz and Dela Cruz vs. Pandacan Hiker’s Club Inc. (G.R. No. 188213, January 11, 2016), the Supreme Court through Associate Justice Diosdado Peralta stated:

“In the case at bar, none of the tribunals below made a factual finding that the basketball ring was a nuisance per se that is susceptible to a summary abatement. And based on what appears in the records, it can be held, at most, as a mere nuisance per accidens, for it does not pose an immediate effect upon the safety of persons and property, the definition of a nuisance per se. Culling from examples cited in jurisprudence, it is unlike a mad dog on the loose, which may be killed on sight because of the immediate danger it poses to the safety and lives of the people; nor is it like pornographic materials, contaminated meat and narcotic drugs, which are inherently pernicious and which may be summarily destroyed; nor is it similar to a filthy restaurant, which may be summarily padlocked in the interest of the public health. A basketball ring, by itself, poses no immediate harm or danger to anyone but is merely an object of recreation. Neither is it, by its nature, injurious to rights of property, of health or of comfort of the community and, thus, it may not be abated as a nuisance without the benefit of a judicial hearing.”

Applying the above-mentioned decision to your situation, the basketball ring is not considered as a public nuisance or nuisance per se, but a nuisance per accidens. Hence, the barangay chairman clearly exceeded his authority when he ordered the destruction/sawing of the basketball ring without any judicial proceeding.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

