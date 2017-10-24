Abaya faces raps over MRT-3 deal

FORMER Transportation secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya and several others are facing a graft complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with the P3.8-billion contract for the maintenance of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3).

In the complaint filed on Monday, Undersecretary for Legal Affairs and Procurement Reinier Paul Yebra of the Department of Transportation (DoTr) accused Abaya and the others of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act when they entered into a joint venture agreement (JVA) with maintenance firm Busan Universal Rail Inc. (BURI).

This was despite the absence of a “valid JVA executed between the parties forming the JV (joint venture), contrary to the provisions of RA 9184 and its RIRR,” the complaint stated, referring to Republic Act 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act and its revised implementing rules and regulations.

The complaint also alleged that Buri was undercapitalized and did not join any public bidding.

The contract, for the MRT-3 maintenance, 43 LRVs or light rail vehicles, general overhaul, and total replacement of the signaling system, was signed between the Transport department and the MRT3 and the Busan JV on January 7, 2016.

Busan JV refers to the Busan Transportation Corp., Edison Development and Construction, Tramat Mercantile, Inc., TMICorp Inc. and Castan, Inc. Joint Venture.

“Worse, the Public Respondents allowed the implementation of the contract between DOTC and the Busan JV by BURI, which is not only a totally different entity, but a newly formed corporation lacking the required years of experience of at least fifteen (15) years of continuous experience from the submission of offer in the maintenance of railway system,” the DoTr alleged.

Poe backs complaint

Sen. Grace Poe, who led Senate inquiries into the MRT-3 deal, said the complaint had solid basis.

“It is high time that the ax falls where it should. The Senate investigation alone has indubitably proved that the award to BURI (Busan Universal Rail Inc.) was anomalous,” she said.

“I thus expect that the Ombudsman will find probable cause and file the appropriate charges with the Sandiganbayan against the culprits soon,” said Poe, head of the Senate Committee on Public Services.

This should deliver a “stern warning” and reminder that public officials past and present will have to be made accountable for their misfeasance and malfeasance in office in due time,” she said.

“Maintenance provider BURI has shown its incompetence to handle a mammoth deal by having a record of poor safety checks, thus risking the lives of hundreds of thousands of MRT commuters every day and deceiving the government and the public in trying to supply incompatible and unreliable parts to the MRT,” she said.

Poe said this should not have happened if Abaya and his men exercised due diligence in checking whether or not BURI was capable of handling such a huge responsibility and in ensuring the safety of the public. “These deplorable acts should therefore not be countenanced nor tolerated.”

“The actions of these DoTr (Department of Transportation and Communication) officials have cost time away from Filipino families, who rely on the MRT,” she said.

“I do not know how these people who are involved are able to sleep at night knowing that many Filipinos have to wake up two to three hours earlier to line up at the MRT, with the sun glaring above their heads, just to suffer from train breakdowns during their commute,” Poe said.

“The Ombudsman should also investigate those involved in the awarding of the contract if they were working at the behest of other personalities, as what we heard during the course of our Senate hearings,” she added.

No bidding?

BURI was incorporated on January 4, 2016, according to the complaint.

It said that “[o]f the authorized capital stock of BURI, Tramat Mercantile Inc., TMICorp. Inc., Edison Development & Construction, Busan Corp. and Castan Corp. subscribed and paid for the following shares:” 28.9 percent, 23.6 percent, 28.9 percent, 4.7 percent, and 13.9 percent, respectively.

“Again, it cannot be overemphasized that the entity who joined the bidding and with whom the contract was entered into was the Busan JV and not the newly incorporated BURI,” the DoTr said.

The DoTr further alleged that BURI “failed to perform what was contractually obligated,” saying that the Commission on Audit observed 63 service interruptions and 586 incidents of passenger unloading in 2016.

There were also 2,705 reported cases of train removals in 2016, according to the DoTr.

There were 38 service interruptions, 246 incidents of passenger unloading, and 1,116 incidents of train removals from January 1, 2017 to July 30, 2017; seven cases of train derailments from April to October 2017; and “[u]nprecedented” technical glitches.

The DoTr alleged that “[t]hese caused undue injury to the government through wastage of funds for the payment of dismal services provided by BURI,” totaling P921.2 million and “corresponding to the net payment before tax paid to BURI to date.”

On October 17, 2017, the DoTr sent BURI a notice to terminate. The DoTr said on Friday that it gave the firm seven days to explain why the contract should not be cancelled.

Named respondents were Abaya; former Transport undersecretaries Edwin Lopez, Rene Limcaoco, and Catherine Jennifer Francis Gonzales; former MRT-3 General Manager Roman Buenafe; former Transport assistant secretary Camille Alcaraz, who was then head of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC); Ofelia Astrera, who was then BAC vice chairman; then BAC provisional members Charissa Eloisa Julia Opulencia, Oscar Bongon, and Jose Rodante Sabayle, and then-BAC member Maria Cecilia Natividad.

Several individuals who were then from BURI were also included, namely: Eldonn Ferdinand Uy, Elizabeth Velasco, Belinda Ong Tan, Brian Velasco, Chae-Gue Shim, Antonio Borromeo, Jun Ho Hwang, Elpidio Silvestre Uy, William dela Cruz and Eugene Rapanut. The complaint also included John Does and Jane Does.

No copies yet

Sought for comment, Abaya said: “We have not received a copy of the complaint and we will study the complaint but in any event, our decision has always been guided by our conscience and our compliance with procurement laws and laws with regard to the procurement of the maintenance provider. We look forward to clearing our name before any appropriate body.”

BURI likewise said it had yet to receive a copy of the complaint, according to spokesman Charles Mercado.

“Nevertheless, BURI is confident that it will be able to answer and negate any charges against the company or its officials,” Mercado said.

WITH BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO