Abbas rules out US peace plan

PARIS: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said on Friday (Saturday in Manila) that he would “no longer accept” any peace plan proposed by the United States, dealing a pre-emptive blow to a new initiative expected by Washington next year.

The comments in Paris came hours after 128 members of the United Nations voted to condemn US President Donald Trump’s decision on December 6 to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

That move continues to reverberate across the Middle East, and European diplomats are pessimistic about the Trump administration’s peace plan which is being prepared behind closed doors and will be presented to both sides in 2018.

Two Palestinians were killed Friday as youths clashed with Israeli soldiers on the Gaza border in a new “day of rage” against the US stance, officials there said.

US Vice President Mike Pence postponed a trip he was to make to the region this week, after Palestinian and

Arab Christian leaders expressed reluctance to meet him.

“The United States has proven to be a dishonest mediator in the peace process and we will no longer accept any plan from it,” Abbas said at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron reiterated his condemnations of the US decision on Jerusalem, but he also ruled out recognizing Palestine as a state unilaterally, which France has mooted previously.

“The Americans have marginalized themselves and I am trying to not do the same thing,” Macron said, conscious that any move to recognize Palestine would antagonize Israel.

‘Massive setback’

Late Thursday in New York, the 193-member General Assembly adopted a resolution by 128 to nine, with 35 abstentions, that rejected the US decision on Jerusalem.

The defeat for Washington—despite threats that it might cut off funding for the UN or to countries that voted against its decision—was called a “massive setback” by Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour.

Speaking at the emergency session, US Ambassador Nikki Haley warned that Washington “will remember this day”.

“This vote will make a difference on how Americans look at the UN and on how we look at countries who disrespect us in the UN,” Haley said.

Abbas hit out at efforts by the US to intimidate countries ahead of the vote.

“I hope that the others will learn the lesson and understand that you cannot impose solutions by using money and trying to buy off countries,” he said in Paris.