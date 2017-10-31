Abe: Duterte is family 

JAPANESE Prime Minister Shinzo Abe considers Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte as a member of his family.

Abe made the remarks during the dinner that he hosted for the Philippine leader and the rest of his delegation at his residence to end Duterte’s first day of his working visit in Japan on Monday.

“When I visited the Philippines January this year, both my wife Akie and I had a pleasure visiting President Duterte’s house in Davao City. I very much appreciate the gracious hospitality extended to me and to my wife. We have been like family in deepening our close ties over time and I am very pleased with such warm relationship,” Abe said.

The Japanese Prime Minister was the first world leader to visit Duterte’s home.

“So here is a message from me to those distinguished guests: I owe you so much and your dedication is what made possible for us to enjoy today’s wonderful ties between Japan and the Philippines. And taking this opportunity, I would like to extend my sincere appreciation and ask for your continuous support as we further develop this special relationship,” Abe added.

President Duterte shared Abe’s sentiments.

“I am truly honored and humbled to join you this evening. While this is my second official visit to Tokyo, I must tell you that my personal interest and excitement over this trip has not diminished. I thank Prime Minister Abe and Madame Akie Abe for hosting this evening’s reunion between friends,” Duterte said.

“Suffice it to say that this frequency of interaction is friendship that goes beyond official lines. It is a friendship that is held dearly and valued so much more than words can describe. I will strive to keep that friendship, amity and cooperation between us, our nations and our peoples going from strength to further strength,” Duterte added.

Both leaders toasted to each other’s success, the good health and prosperity of their people.

Duterte and Abe will be meeting each other again when Manila hosts the Association of Southeast Nations Leaders Summit from November 10 to 15.