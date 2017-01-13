Abe eats breakfast at Duterte’s home in Davao City

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to his home at Doña Luisa Subdivision in Matina District, Davao City.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go, in a Facebook post, said Duterte showed Abe his bedroom, including his mosquito net.

“Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe inside the simple home of Pres. Duterte. We also showed him how the President enjoys the comfort of his own bed, including his old and favorite mosquito net,” Go said.

In a viber message, Go said Abe and Duterte had Filipino pastries biko, suman and kutsinta, as well as mongo soup, for breakfast.

The two, he added, were at Duterte’s home for 45 minutes and stayed in the bedroom for 10 minutes.

Abe also visited a former Japanese settlement in Mintal, known as “Little Tokyo,” which was home to Japanese migrants who established abaca plantations in the district prior to World War II.

The Japanese premier, together with Duterte, also met with business groups in Davao City.

Abe arrived in the country on Thursday for a two-day official visit aimed at bolstering ties between the two Asian nations. He is the first head of government to officially visit the Philippines this year, and the highest foreign official to ever visit Davao City, which is home to a large Japanese community.

The Japanese leader was accompanied by his wife, Akie Abe.

This is the third official visit of Abe to the country. He first visited the Philippines in 2013. In 2015, Abe attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit hosted by Manila.