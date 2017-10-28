Abella’s Facebook page caught ‘trolling’

The official Facebook Page of the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson (OPS) was caught trolling members of the media during a televised “Mindanao Hour” news briefing in Malacañang on Friday.

Advertisements

“Si pia at si lourd devera pantay na sa kakupalan (Pia and Lourd de Veyra are now even in terms of being jerks),” the “Office of the Presidential Spokesperson” posted on the comments section of the Facebook live video of the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

Although the comment did not specify the last name of “Pia,” a reporter of news website Rappler covering Malacañang, Pia Rañada, was present during the news conference.

“Lourd Devera” refers to Lourd de Veyra, a musician, writer, and TV news anchor. He is best known for his satirical take on current events.

The comment has since been deleted.

In a statement, Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella clarified the comment made on Facebook by his official Facebook page.

“The aforementioned comment was written by a former administrator of the page who is no longer connected with the Office,” Abella said.

“The said comment does not reflect the official and personal views of the Presidential Spokesperson or his office on the individuals being referred to,” he added.

Abella said “the OPS Team immediately acted on the situation by removing the former Administrator’s access to the page and restricting page roles.”