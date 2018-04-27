Ability to make quick and decisive moves

Into the eighth week of the virtual stock trading challenge, the two most active players continue to make great efforts to find their respective winning plays. These are Pixiu, the only female contestant, and Play Hard, the youngest and most inexperienced among all of the players.

Evident in actual trading is the need for readiness to take quick and decisive action. This becomes even more incumbent especially when the market suddenly goes against one’s trade. This is, in fact, one of the major qualities of successful investors.

A long time ago, too, when investment houses were allowed to put up stockbrokerage subsidiaries as part of their expanded financial activities, aspiring front men on the trading floor must first have to pass a special psychological exam.

The goal of the special psychological exam then was not as much as to know the level of one’s IQ but to determine one’s aptitude in making quick decisions. Thus, while a high IQ was desirable, it was the high passing grade in the psychological exam that got the most suitable candidate the job.

The obvious reason is, again, the need to take quick decisive action on the trading floor. The market is unforgiving and tends to be harsh to the inept.

The investment summary and the players’ performance standing results for Week 7 in the virtual stock trading game prove how important it is to have the ability to make quick decisions.

Pixiu’s search for more winning stocks

Except for Pixiu, everyone lost as they failed to make decisive efforts to save their deteriorating investment positions.

Pixiu decisively took action to cut losses and collect profits already earned last week. (Details shown in table provided last Tuesday). This enabled her to come up with the only winning investment portfolio during the period, albeit with a very modest return on investment (ROI) of 100.23 percent.

She also did more to save her position. She even went further and took proactive action by seeking new winning stocks, as she continues to do this week.

On April 23, Monday, Pixiu sent in several trading orders for execution. These were all buy orders for shares in the Manila Jockey Club, Inc. (MJC), Philippine Seven Corporation (SEVN), Philippine Realty and Holdings Corporation (RLT), and Vitarich Corporation (VITA).

Her adeptness in the use of technical analytics led her to find MJC from the many other stocks waiting to be noticed. She claims that “Technically, MJC had been consolidating (since) it reached its peak at (P)6.50.” She submitted a “buy” order at its estimated “strong support level at P3.80” and “try to trade at (the expected) bounce.”

MJC, according to her, is a high growth company. It is sitting on a prime property profitably used in horse betting and casino operation under its subsidiary, Winford Casino, located at the San Lazaro Tourism and Business Park.

Its other subsidiary, “Manila Cockers Club, had also recently been granted a franchise to operate in Cavite, Laguna and Batangas.” This “will add to its revenue stream,” she added.

Pixiu is particularly attracted to SEVN with its reported strong fourth quarter earnings and “full year net income growth of 12 percent.” It’s SEVN’s present chart that prodded her to act: “it’s on an uptrend and the volume was higher-than-average last week.”

Pixiu claims RLT has broken out from its resistance last week. “Corporate disclosures showed a private placement at P0.50 and (there is) heavy buying by insiders,” too, according to her.

She believes RLT is currently at its resistance level and should a selloff ensue, she would want to pick it up at the “strong support (price) of 0.57.”

VITA used to be part of her portfolio. She feels that VITA has peaked at P4.20 per share and “is now trying to find support.” She would like to buy “near the .618 Fibonacci level and 21 period EMA at (P)2.92 and trade the bounce.”

Unfortunately, none of the above “buy” orders materialized. The buying prices were all too low from the actual transaction prices of those stocks for the day. This spurred her to abandon her bid for the abovementioned four stocks and, instead, submitted two new buying orders the following day, Tuesday (April 24).

These were to buy 10,000 shares of Ferronoux Holdings, Inc. (FERRO) and 10,000 shares of Xurpas, Inc. (X) at P3.30 per share each, respectively.

FERRO used to be AG Finance Inc. It changed its corporate name – along with the changes in the purpose of its business from leasing and finance to a holding company – in line with its diversification and expansion plans.

According to her, “this opens up new growth opportunities for FERRO.”

Also, she feels that “technically, FERRO is forming a double-ottom pattern and made higher lows.” She is then confident that, “this is a bullish setup that may result in a price rally.”

On the other hand, she noticed that X had just bounced off its lows. To her this is a sign of a possible reversal for X. Besides, “the market is starting to show some interest as volumes had been present and the trading range is tightening,” she added.

Both “buy” orders for FERRO and X deemed “Done” as her stated bid prices were within the transaction prices of said stocks for the day.

Play Hard’s new initiatives

Play Hard’s recent silence and inaction took a toll on his performance: For Week 7, his investment portfolio fell by a further 1.30 percent from the previous week, bringing down the value of his investment portfolio to only 98.06 percent.

Realizing that inaction – either by indecision or lack of ability to react quickly – Play Hard also came up with several surprise trading moves for execution on Wednesday, April 25.

The trading moves were precisely to cut losses and fortify positions in stocks that were doing good or showing potential to perform better soon. For the purpose, he submitted a “sell” order to cut losses in his MRC Allied, Inc. shareholdings. MRC share prices have been on a decline and he didn’t see it bouncing back anytime soon.

In return, he wanted to “buy” and “add more” to his stockholdings in SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SMPH), Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company (MBT), Eagle Cement Corporation (EAGLE), EEI Corporation (EEI).

Given that the potential of these companies remains intact, Play Hard finds their present lower price regimens good enough to average down.

The complete details of the trading transactions of Pixiu and Play Hard – together with the other players for Week 8 – will be posted on Tuesday, May 1.

