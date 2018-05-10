Aboitiz firm kicks off sustainability projects in Isabela, Ifugao

In 2017, SN Aboitiz Power (SNAP) Group launched its sustainability program consisting of projects that promote the protection and conservation of the country’s natural resources, focusing primarily in the communities where SNAP’s facilities are located.

One of its major sustainability initiatives is the Nexus, a program that institutionalizes the nexus approach to food-water-energy. The program supports Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi’s push to explore more concrete measures for sustainability, chief of which is the food-water-energy nexus. The company’s first Nexus projects are farms in its host communities in Isabela and Ifugao, under agreements with host local government units.

“A key pillar in SNAP is our investment in the development of our host communities through our corporate social responsibility and sustainability program. The Nexus program is one where we can make the most positive impact – at the intersection of food, water, and energy,” said SNAP Group Chief Corporate Services Officer Mike Hosillos. “For example, water is used to produce food and to generate power. These model farms are the testing and demonstration grounds for farming techniques that will increase value creation, effectiveness, and efficiency of food production in the areas where we operate.”

In Barangay Gen. Aguinaldo, Ramon, Isabela, the Nexus farm covers a 1,200 square-meter area leased from a

local farmer. SNAP Group’s watershed specialist, together with maintenance engineers from the Magat hydroelectric power plant, constructed, and installed a solar-powered water pump to irrigate the farm.

In the neighboring municipality of Alfonso Lista, Ifugao, the 1.2-hectare Nexus farm is managed by the Kalaukan Farmers Association, with infrastructure support from the local government unit and funding from SNAP’s corporate social responsibility fund. Both Nexus farms produce high-yield, high-value crops such as okra, eggplant, squash, pechay, and mustasa.

“The vegetable farm is a great help to us especially to our health. We also do not have difficulty in irrigation because of the solar facilities here,” Frederick Bona of Gen. Aguinaldo said in Filipino.

“We will sustain and expand the farms as many families depend on the project for their livelihood,” said Diana Ladiero, president of the Kalaukan Farmers Association.

“A nexus approach generates synergy in resource optimization and conservation. Integrating renewable energy in the food supply chain could help bolster energy security, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and contribute to long-term food sustainability. The Nexus project demonstrates this on a smaller scale, but we see that it can be done and hope to replicate it in our host communities in Benguet,” Hosillos added.

SNAP-Magat is a joint venture between SN Power and AboitizPower. It owns and operates the 380-MW Magat Hydroelectric Power Plant on the border of Isabela and Ifugao, and the 8.5-MW Maris Hydroelectric Power Plant in Isabela.