Aboitiz, First Balfour to explore Visayas projects

THE construction arm of the Aboitiz Group has partnered with engineering and construction firm First Balfour, Inc., a unit of Lopez family-led First Philippine Holdings Corp. (FPH), to explore business opportunities in the Visayas.

“This partnership guarantees resilience and competitiveness as both can leverage on respective strengths,” Aboitiz Construction, Inc. (ACI) Chairman Jaime Jose Aboitiz said in a statement on Monday.

Under the deal, the two construction firms will “exclusively work together combining their expertise and resources to pursue prospects in the region and ultimately secure contracts for successful project execution.”

The memorandum of understanding was signed by First Balfour President and Chief Operating Officer Anthony Fernandez, ACI Chairman Jaime Jose Aboitiz and President and Chief Operating Officer Albert Ignacio, Jr.

First Balfour started its business operation in 1969, focusing on power and energy, water and transport infrastructure, and high-value buildings.

ACI set its mark in the local market in 1975 with its portfolio focused on major engineering and construction projects.

Amid the Duterte administration’s massive ‘Build, Build, Build’ initiative, ACI announced last year a plan to tap two Chinese firms for the building of power plants and infrastructure in the Philippines.

These Chinese companies were Shandong Electric Power Construction Corp. III and Dongfang Electric Co.

“At home or abroad, ACI will continue to pursue opportunities that will allow us to advance business and communities through our various projects, as well as put us on track to being the contractor of choice by completing projects on time, on budget, safely, and within specifications,” Aboitiz said.