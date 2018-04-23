Aboitiz Group more than doubles spending for 2018

CONGLOMERATE Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) is allocating P77 billion for capital expenditures (capex) this year, which is more than double the budget in 2017, as more projects are set for construction in the coming months.

Of this amount, P60 billion will go to its power subsidiaries, up to P5 billion will be spent to strengthen its food, cement, and property businesses, and the remainder will be used to fund its banking unit’s technological improvements.

“Part of the reason why our capex is high this year is that we were initially hoping for P50 billion (spending) last year, but I think the numbers ended up at P35 billion to P40 billion because some of our projects, like the Apo Agua that was supposed to start last year, are now starting in 2018,” AEV chief finance officer Manuel Lozano said in a chat with reporters late Friday.

“So the amount this year is a bit bigger than probably what we’re looking at a year ago, but mostly because of the things that were [rescheduled],” he added.

In the next few months, the Aboitiz Group and JV Angeles Construction Corp. through joint venture firm Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. will commence the construction of a P14-billion bulk water supply project in Davao City after finally having secured the necessary permits including the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract.

The project is targeted to be completed by 2020 and will provide 300 million liters per day of potable water upon full operation.

Funding for the project will come from local bank financing.

“Apo Agua, for me, is key. It will be our first chance to really build something. It’s substantial in size. We’re looking at capex of about P13 billion to P14 billion and serving Davao City so I think it would be a nice showcase for future projects for us,” Lozano said.

“All of them [Davao residents] are using deep wells to provide water so I think it’s challenging for them to continue to expand…So I think they really need to look for an alternative source, so I’m not so worried about the demand. With all the industrialization that’s happening in Davao City, I think the demand may even grow faster than what everyone is anticipating,” he added.

The Aboitiz Group is also looking at more areas across the country that are in need of bulk water supply as well as more infrastructure projects.

“We have a team that’s looking at many projects but I’m not sure if any of them are imminent,” Lozano said.

Aboitiz Equity is a conglomerate owned by the Aboitiz family whose subsidiaries include AboitizLand Inc., AboitizPower Corp., PETNET, Inc., Pilmico Foods Corp., and UnionBank of the Philippines, among others.