Aboitiz sells controlling stake in Petnet for P1.2

LISTED conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. is consolidating its financial businesses through the sale of a 51-percent stake in PETNET, Inc. to two of its affiliates for P1.2 billion.

In a disclosure on Monday, Aboitiz said it was selling 2.46 million shares in PETNET—which holds the operations of remittance center Western Union—to City Savings Bank, Inc. and Union Properties, Inc. at P487.54 per share.

“The sale and the resulting consolidation of all of Aboitiz’s existing interests in banking and financial services will unlock shareholder value from the synergies between the core businesses of CitySavings and PETNET,” it said.

The transaction price was determined based on the parties’ agreed enterprise value for PETNET and its assets.

“The sale will consolidate Aboitiz’s interests in banking and financial services under Union Bank of the Philippines,” the company said.

Union Bank is the banking arm of the Aboitiz Group, which is the parent firm of City Savings and Union Properties.

The transaction will remain subject to regulatory approvals, including the Philippine Competition Commission and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

PETNET is one of the largest transaction centers in the Philippines with over 2,500 branches servicing remittances, money changing, bills payment, e-loading, and government loans and pensions acceptance and micro-insurance.