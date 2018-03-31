Aboitiz to put up urban backyard farms

THE Aboitiz Group, through Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV), Inc. and the Aboitiz Foundation, has signed an agreement with the government for the Urban Agriculture Garden project, which aims to set up small backyard farms in urban areas nationwide.

AEV signed the memorandum of agreement with various agencies including Department of Agriculture (DA), the DA’s Agricultural Training Institute (ATI), the Bureau of Plant Industry, the Bureau of Soils, and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

In a statement, the company said the backyard farms will be complemented with garden tools, seedlings and mushroom culture kits as the program is expected to provide nutritious food for every family and possible livelihood sources for communities.

Apart from the actual backyard farm and equipment, the program will also include seminars on gardening, soil analysis, compost-making as well as fish and mushroom culture to help beneficiaries develop sustainable livelihoods.

The company’s corporate social responsibility program is in line with the DA’s initiative of creating greener communities through urban agriculture, according to Aboitiz Foundation first vice president and COO Maribeth Marasigan.

“The Aboitiz Group’s support for this project is a manifestation of our promise to advance business and communities. We are proud to partner with the government for our efforts to co-create safe, empowered, and sustainable communities nationwide,” Marasigan said.

Agriculture Undersecretary for Special Concerns Ranibai Dilangalen said that the partnership with AEV hopes to lessen hunger in the urban community.

“Through this project, we are able to help the residents have food for their household consumption and potentially earn. We thank the Aboitiz Group for partnering with us for this project,” Dilangalen said.

Four urban agriculture gardens have already been set up in Quezon City and at the DA-Agricultural Training Institute grounds in Davao and Cotabato City.

Earlier this month, Aboitiz-led Pilmico Foods Corp. also partnered with the Mantibugao Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Farmers Cooperative (MARBFC) in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon for an inclusive sourcing project for corn to produce animal feeds.