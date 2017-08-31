Aboitiz TRI2017 rolls off Sept. 2

For the fourth straight year, avid triathletes are set to compete in an exciting contest of speed, endurance, and stamina at the much-awaited Aboitiz TRI2017 in September, while fostering a healthy and active lifestyle among spectators and participants alike.

Aboitiz TRI2017 takes place on September 2, Saturday, 2 p.m. at various sites around the scenic yet challenging Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club at Hamilo Coast in Nasugbu, Batangas.

Aboitiz TRI2017, sponsored by Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) and organized by Bike King, brings back the unique Saturday afternoon standard-distance race experience. This consists of 1.5 kilometers (km) of swimming the calm waters of Pico de Loro cove, 40 km of cycling (including a short but challenging hilly stretch and three flat loops along the Nasugbu-Ternate Highway), and 10 km of running along tree-lined avenues, rolling hills, and another three loops around the Pico de Loro lagoon before heading to the finish line.

Specially designed trophies will be given to the top three in each age group, while medals will be awarded to finishers. The awarding ceremony and post-race dinner will be at 6 p.m. at the Pico Sands Hotel Baia Ballroom.

Aboitiz TRI2017 is sponsored by AEV (with the support of Aboitiz business units [BUs] AboitizPower, UnionBank, AboitizLand, WeatherPhilippines), together with Neutrogena, TIMEX, ProHealth Sports and Spinal, Pico de Loro, Nuun, Standard Insurance, Hoka One One, Orbea, GU, and supported by media partners The Philippine Star, RaceDay Triathlon, and Endurance Sports.

Since 2014, the annual sporting event has continued to promote the Aboi­tiz Group’s sustainability mindset and focuses on wellness as an integral part of its team member engagement and development initiatives.

“Through Aboitiz TRI2017, we encourage our team members and stake­holders to pursue a healthy and active lifestyle, which is essential to our commitment to making Aboitiz a truly sustainable enterprise that we can entrust to future generations,” said Erramon I. Aboitiz, AEV President and Chief Executive Officer.

For details, visit www.bikekingphilippines.com.