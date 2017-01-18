Aboitiz unit Hedcor to supply 5MW more hydro power to Zaneco

ABOITIZ Power Corporation (AboitizPower), through its subsidiary Hedcor Bukidnon, recently closed a deal to supply an additional 5 megawatts (MW) of power to the Zamboanga del Norte Electric Cooperative (Zaneco) for the latter’s franchise areas in 2017, a Hedcor official said on Tuesday.

In June last year, Zaneco signed a 5MW supply contract with Hedcor’s 68.8-MW Manolo Fortich hydropower project. It now has a total of 10MW contracted power supply from AboitizPower’s Cleanergy plant after signing the additional supply agreement in November 2016.

“Manolo Fortich Hydro will enable us to further our commitment to support the energy needs of our country, particularly Mindanao. At AboitizPower, we look beyond profitability and explore better ways to integrate good social development and responsible environmental stewardship into our business operations,” Hedcor Vice President for Mindanao Operations Rolando Pacquiao said in a statement.

The 68.8-MW Manolo Fortich Hydropower Project in Bukidnon will be the latest addition to AboitizPower’s growing portfolio of renewable energy in the country under the Cleanergy brand. With Zaneco’s additional power contract, Hedcor’s Manolo Fortich plant now has a total of 23MW of power contracted.

Zaneco is among the six electric cooperatives supplied by Hedcor in Mindanao. Hedcor is also the power generator of choice of Zamboanga del Sur Electric Cooperatives 1 and 2, Bukidnon Second Electric Cooperative, Misamis Occidental I Electric Cooperative and Siargao Electric Cooperative.

Hedcor, the largest developer of run-of-river hydropower plants in the country, will tap the rivers of Tanaon, Guihean, and Amusig for its two cascading run-of-river power plants in Manolo Fortich. These will produce 360 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean and renewable energy every year for the Mindanao grid.

The first of the two plants, Manolo Fortich 1, which is contracted to JV Angeles Construction, is now 70 percent complete while Manolo Fortich 2, the second power plant being constructed by Sta. Clara International Corporation, is now 68 percent complete, Hedcor said.

The hydropower generation facility is set to be completed by the third quarter of 2017.

Hedcor currently operates 22 hydro power plants in the country, five of which are located in Davao City, four in Davao del Sur, 11 in Benguet, one in Mountain Province, and one in Ilocos Sur. These power plants produce a combined 185MW of clean and renewable hydro power.