Aboitiz units move to strengthen brand positioning in Cebu

ABOITIZ Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV), the publicly listed holding company of the Aboitiz Group, announced on Thursday the plans and projects that its business units will undertake to strengthen the group’s brand positioning in Cebu.

The Aboitiz Group moved its corporate headquarters to Manila in 2013 but Cebu—where the company has its roots—continued to be home for some of its businesses such as power, construction, land, and banking and financial services.

“For 2017, the expected boost in the grid’s power supply and improvements in the market will require us to gear up our services and programs to attract more potential customers in our franchise areas,” said Jim Aboitiz, AboitizPower Corp. executive vice president and chief operating officer, Distribution Business Group.

Initiatives of AboitizPower’s wholly owned subsidiary in distribution, Visayan Electric Co. Inc. (Veco), include the creation of satellite offices in large communities for easier handling of customer requirements, the certification of its operations under ISO (International Standardization Organization) 9001 QMS (Quality Management System), the rollout of prepaid metering to allow for better budgeting and monitoring of electric bills, and the launch of a mobile application for easy access to service requests and billing inquiries.

Its underground distribution project from Osmeña Boulevard to P. Del Rosario Street will also continue in 2017.

Veco, the second largest distribution utility in the Philippines, serves the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, Naga and four municipalities of the greater part of Metro Cebu.

Aboitiz Construction—under privately-held Aboitiz & Co., Inc.—also sees a busy year coming from its recent rebranding, a strategic move to leverage on the Aboitiz brand and to position the business as a full-service engineering and construction company. Until February this year, the company was known as Aboitiz Construction Group, Inc. (Metaphil).

In 2017, Aboitiz Construction will pursue new revenue sources by expanding its client base for maintenance work projects outside of the traditional mining and shipping industries.

Synergies with sister companies AboitizLand, Pilmico, and Republic Cement will also be strengthened.

AboitizLand expects to maintain its foothold in Cebu alongside its ongoing national expansion plan and the impending transfer of its headquarters from Cebu City to Taguig City. AboitizLand will be building the Foressa Mountain Town residential development in Balamban, as well as mixed-use Gatewalk Central (a joint-venture with Ayala Land) in Mandaue City and another mixed-use project in Liloan.

In banking, CitySavings is expected to sustain year-on-year growth of about 20 to 30 percent this year via maximized partnerships with outsourced financial services provider PETNET, focus on its Mindanao business areas and microfinance business plans, and further development of other products such as its Pensionado Loans.

Parallel to its parent UnionBank’s transformation toward digitization and superior customer experience, CitySavings will also carry out digital transformation initiatives to its online assets, such as enhancing its corporate website and further improvement of its “loan ranger” technology and LoansHub 2.0 system.