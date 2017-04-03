AboitizLand launches Batangas beachfront devt

Aboitiz Land will develop a 43-hectare exclusive beachside residential development in San Juan, Batangas, the company announced last week.

As part of its expansion to Luzon, Cebu-based AboitizLand, the real estate arm of the Aboitiz Group, has announced the launch of the Seafront Residences, a 43-hectare exclusive beachside residential development in San Juan, Batangas.

The project is expected to accommodate 800 homes and serve more than 1,000 residents. “At AboitizLand, our aim is to curate communities so that our vecinos (a term the developer uses to refer to its communities’ residents) can live better, more fulfilled lives,” said AboitizLand President and COO Patrick Reyes.

“Seafront Residences is primarily designed as a second home or a vacation residence where families can enjoy and create memories together. We’ve noticed that Filipinos usually build their dream vacation home after retirement, and get to enjoy this with their grandchildren only then. With this development, we want to allow them to do that earlier in their lives, when their own kids are younger and they are more active. It’s never too early to make a real estate investment, and Seafront Residences, while exclusive, will be reasonably positioned in terms of investment,” explained Reyes.

Every lot is considered prime, with each house a five to ten minute walk from an amenity. Featuring lush greenery, homeowners will get to enjoy breezy, well- and naturally-lit homes with wide green landscapes where they can play and enjoy outdoor activities. Every home opens up to a Diamond-shaped park that encourages children to play freely and families to interact with one another. Within the community are commercial spaces to cater to the needs of its residents, and Seafront Residences is designed for increased walkability and connectivity between interest points.

“Houses, shops, and services will be closer together amid a traditional neighborhood structure, encouraging people to walk more and drive less. Taken together, we are also managing the environmental impact, energy-efficiency and eco-friendliness of the community,” said Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, First Vice President of Operations, AboitizLand.

Seafront Residences is to be the first full build-out property of AboitizLand, with the company having tapped world renowned partners in its development namely, internationally acclaimed master planners, DPZ Partners, LLC, best known for designing the Rosemary, Seaside and Alys Beach townships in Florida; SC&A Architects and Planners, to adapt DPZ’s plans to the Philippine setting; BudjiLayug+Royal Pineda Designs Architects Inc. for architecture and interior design; Crearis Corp. for landscape architecture; and GHD Pty Ltd for site infrastructure and utilities design.

AboitizLand was established in Cebu in 1992. With more than 20 years of operations, AboitizLand now supports 23 communities in more than 612 hectares of land in Cebu, which it has developed into residential, commercial, and industrial sites.

In 2016, the company announced its expansion to Luzon, with plans to develop a total of 83.2 hectares of land in different areas, specifically San Juan and Lima, Batangas in South Luzon, and Nueva Ecija and Tarlac in North Luzon.

With the launch of Seafront Residences, AboitizLand is optimistic that its first residential development in Luzon will attract Filipino families.

“Seafront Residences will address the need for adventure and at the same time give a sense of the familiar. Families will be given an experience that will allow for fun memories and priceless moments in their own homes within a well-designed community by the sea,” Fernandez de Mesa added.

The launch event was held in a beach-themed event at the Bonifacio Global City led by company principals Andoni Aboitiz, CEO; Patrick Reyes, President and COO; and Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, First Vice President of Operations.

Among the highlights was an exclusive beach volleyball game featuring star players of Beach Volleyball Republic including Charo Soriano, Gretchen Ho, Bea Tan and Fille Cainglet–Cayetano, with entertainment from Nicole Asensio.