AboitizPower ‘to complete’ 5 projects this yr

ABOITIZ Power Corp. (AboitizPower) continues to push its balanced mix strategy into 2017 with several projects due for completion this year.

Antonio R. Moraza, AboitizPower president and chief operating officer, said on Tuesday they are set to complete several projects this year, including coal and hydro plants, underlining the company’s strategy to have a diverse portfolio of generating assets to help answer the country’s need for power.

Among the projects due for completion in 2017 are the 69-megawatt (MW) Manolo Fortich hydro power plant in Bukidnon and the 8.5-MW Maris Canal hydro project in Isabela through its subsidiary SN AboitizPower.

“That has always been part of strategy—to tap renewable energy as long as it is available and cost-effective for the consumers, but at the same time utilize the reliability of thermal power plants,” Moraza said.

“We support the government’s efforts to bring in more supply from different technologies. At the end of the day, this will encourage more options and competition for the lowest price and better service. The end-consumers will be the winners,” he said.

The company is also in the process of completing, together with its partners, the 340-MW Therma Visayas baseload power plant in Toledo, Cebu and the 400-MW Pagbilao power plant expansion. It is also in the process of commissioning its 8.8-MW biomass power plant in Lian, Batangas.

AboitizPower has one of the widest portfolios of energy sources in the country with an array of renewable power plants—geothermal, large hydro, run-of-river hydro, and solar power plants.

It also operates a number of coal power plants for baseload capacity and oil-fired power plants for reliable peaking supply.

The company is also pursuing projects in coal, geothermal and biomass to meet its target of achieving 4,000-MW net sellable capacity by 2020.

In 2016, AboitizPower inaugurated its 300-MW Therma South coal power plant in Davao as well as its 59-MWp San Carlos Sun Power solar plant in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.