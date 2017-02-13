AboitizPower inks RE supply deals with 6 Mindanao co-ops

SIX electric cooperatives in Mindanao have signed renewable energy supply agreements (RESA) with Hedcor, the renewable energy arm of Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower), a Hedcor official said on Friday.

A RESA is a contract that RE producers would have to ink with electricity distributors if the plants are not connected to the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

The six power cooperatives are Zamboanga del Sur Electric Cooperatives 1 and 2 (Zamsureco 1 and 2), Zamboanga del Norte Electric Cooperative (Zaneco), Bukidnon Second Electric Cooperative (Buseco), Misamis Occidental I Electric Cooperative (Moelci I), and Siargao Electric Cooperative (Siarelco).

Hedcor is building the 68.8-megawatt (MW) Manolo Fortich hydro power project in Bukidnon, which is set to completed by the third quarter of this year.

These hydropower plants will produce 360-gigawatthours (GWh) of clean and renewable energy every year for the Mindanao grid, ensuring ample power supply to meet the increasing power demands of the region.

“We are happy to have provided the electric cooperatives in Mindanao with the renewable energy option. By signing up with Hedcor, they are giving their member-consumers the benefits of renewable energy as well as the benefits of a balanced mix of energy sources,” Hedcor VP for Mindanao Operations Rolando Pacquiao said on Friday.

Hedcor has signed up a total of 23 MW of power contracted by its existing customers. Out of this, Zaneco, which serves the area in and around Zamboanga del Norte and the cities of Dipolog and Dapitan, has signed for a total of 10 MW.

Zamsureco 1 and Zamsureco 2, which serve the rest of the Zamboanga Peninsula, signed for 3 MW each.

Buseco with franchise locations all over Bukidnon including areas in Malaybalay City, Manolo Fortich, and Valencia City, signed for 5 MW.

Moelci 1, currently servicing some municipalities in Misamis Occidental, and Siarelco, covering at least nine towns in Siargao island, each signed for 1 MW of power supply.

“We hope other electric cooperatives will take advantage of renewable energy to add to their portfolio and the benefits of a RESA contract,” Pacquiao said.

With more than 30 years of experience, Hedcor specializes in generating renewable energy from run-of-river hydropower systems. Today, Hedcor manages and operates 22 hydropower plants and supplies the country with 185 MW of clean and renewable energy.