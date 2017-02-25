AboitizPower plants pass intl safety audits

Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower) through its Oil Business Unit (BU) has secured international certifications in occupational health and safety and environmental management upon the recommendation of TÜV Rheinland Philippines, Inc. (TRPI).

TRPI—an affiliate of TÜV Rheinland, a global technical testing organization for safety, efficiency and quality—conducted an audit on the Oil BU headquarters at the PFDA Bldg. and Therma Mobile, Inc. (TMO) in Navotas; Cebu Private Power Corporation in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City; Therma Marine, Inc. (M1) in Maco, Compostela Valley; and Therma Marine, Inc. (M2) in Nasipit, Agusan del Norte.

The power plants provide efficient and reliable peaking power to its customers in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao as part of AboitizPower’s strategy of tapping various power generation technologies to ensure ample power supply at a cost-effective rate.

The audits aimed to determine Oil BU’s conformance with OHSAS 18001:2007 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) and ISO 14001:2004 (Environmental Management System) standards.

“These certifications prove that our organization satisfies internationally recognized standards for safety, health and environmental management and is in line with our APGen (AboitizPower Generation) initiative of gearing up towards a world-class organization through IMS (integrated management system) Certification,” AboitizPower Oil BU President and Chief Operating Officer Danel Aboitiz said in a statement on Thursday.

“Safety and environmental standards are among the pillars of our business. Pursuing world-class practice in these areas limits operational risk, enhances stakeholder reputation and ensures we deliver a positive effect on the triple bottom line of people, planet and profit,” Aboitiz said.

Oil BU embarked on securing the OHSAS and ISO 14001 certifications to demonstrate that its facilities are safe for workers and host communities, and that their environmental impact are minimized and managed.

Conformance with the international certifications meant team members and team leaders of Oil BU have adopted the principles and procedures on occupational health and safety and environmental management.