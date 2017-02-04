AboitizPower signs energy deals with 4 major meat processors

ABOITIZ POWER Corp. (AboitizPower) has signed power supply agreements (PSAs) with four of the largest members of the Philippine Association of Meat Processors, Inc. (PAMPI) to support their operations and the country’s expanding meat processing industry.

The four companies – Foodsphere, Inc. (CDO), Virginia Food, Inc., LIIP Food Processors Inc. (Century Pacific), and GenOSI (McDonald’s) – signed up for a combined 12-megawatts (MW) of capacity supply from AboitizPower retail electricity suppliers (RES) Advent Energy and Aboitiz Energy Solutions in a ceremony on Thursday at Seda Hotel BGC (Bonifacio Global City).

Foodsphere President Jerome D. Ong said his company signed up with AboitizPower because the latter is one of the most experienced energy retailers in the market.

“We chose AboitizPower because of their cost-effective energy rates that would result to optimum savings for our company. Their being one of the most experienced and reputable energy sources was another deciding factor. They have a very responsive and technically competent team that always provides superior after-sales support,” Ong said.

Virginia Food President Felix Tiukinhoy, who is also president of PAMPI, echoed Ong’s sentiments.

“Because of the very competitive rate that AboitziPower offered, we are able to have predictable power cost over time. Also, we are banking on their reputation as a reliable and dependable energy company and that they will deliver on their promise,” said Tiukinhoy.

Services Luis Miguel O. Aboitiz, executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO) for corporate at Aboitiz Power, said the group is looking forward to a stronger partnership with its new customers and with PAMPI as an organization.

“We are proud to be partners with an industry that is basically woven into the Filipino lifestyle and an industry that employs a lot of Filipinos. We look forward to join PAMPI as they grow,” Aboitiz said.

“We are happy to be part of the meat processing industry and to support them as they set out for more growth in the next years,” AboitizPower COO for its coal group Sebastian R. Lacson said.

AboitizPower has one of the widest portfolios of energy sources in the country coming from its renewable power facilities – geothermal, large hydro, run-of-river hydro, and solar power plants. It also operates a number of coal power plants for baseload capacity and oil-fired power plants for reliable peaking supply.

PAMPI and its more than 50 company-members account for more than P300 billion in revenues and provide jobs to more than 300,000 Filipinos.