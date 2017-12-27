AboitizPower unit earns certification

AboitizPower Corp. announced on Tuesday that unit AP Renewables, Inc. (APRI) had recently obtained an international certification for its management system.

TÜV Rheinland Philippines, an affiliate of TÜV Rheinland, awarded an Integrated Management System (IMS) certification with zero non-conformance to the geothermal firm.

The certification includes the 2015 versions of ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 14001 (environment) and the 2007 version of OSHAS 18001 (health and safety), AboitizPower said.

The confirmation underscores APRI’s commitment to achieve world-class operational services and satisfy customers and stakeholders, company President and Chief Operating Officer Felino Bernardo said.

“The Integrated Management System guides and challenges us to always look for better ways to further the quality of our operations and services and continually satisfy our customers and stakeholders,” Bernardo added.

AP Renewables owns and operates the 289-megawatt (MW) Tiwi geothermal plant in Albay and the 458-MW MakBan geothermal plant in Laguna and Batangas.

AboitizPower is engaged in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services. The listed firm has interests in both renewable and non-renewable generation plants.

Founded in 1872, TÜV Rheinland is a global testing service organization for quality, efficiency, and safety.