AboitizPower unit secures TRO extension

PAGBILAO Energy Corp. (PEC), a unit of listed AboitizPower Corp., may continue with the operation of its 420 megawatt coal plant after a court extended the temporary restraining order (TRO) against the enforcement of a cease and desist order (CDO) issued against the company.

The Regional Trial Court of Lucena City, Branch 57 extended the TRO against the enforcement of the cease and desist order dated February 27 issued against PEC from 72 hours from February 28, 2018 to 20 days from February 28, 2018, AboitizPower said in a disclosure.

Released on February 28, the TRO nullifies Sangguniang Bayan Resolution Nos. 177, Series of 2016 and 27 and 31, Series of 2018 stipulating the CDO on the AboitizPower subsidiary.

The court “is convinced that there is an extreme urgency in this case considering the pronouncement of the Department of Energy itself that withdrawing the output of PAG3 from the Luzon Grid will create more instability since the power situation in Luzon for the summer peak months of March up to June is precarious due to thin reserves,” the court ruling stated.

PEC is seeking a business permit to commence the commercial operation of its power facilities, but the local government required them to sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the implementation of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs.

It said that the amount sought for the CSR, however, is higher than their approved budget for such initiatives.

The municipality refused to issue the business permit without the executed MOA, saying it “is not part of the published and legal requirements for the issuance by the municipality of a local business permit.”

PEC then filed the application for injunction and obtained the TRO to prevent the municipality from implementing what PEC believes to be an unwarranted cease-and-desist order.

The company stated it already secured all the necessary endorsements from relevant government units, including the Quezon provincial government, the Pagbilao municipality, and the host barangay of Ibabang Polo.

It also obtained all clearances and endorsements from national government agencies, such as the Department of Energy (DoE) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“The potential delay in the commercial operations of PEC’s power plant would render PEC unable to perform its commitments to its suppliers, customers, and to the Luzon Grid,” AboitizPower told the local bourse.

PEC is a joint venture company between Therma Power Inc. and TPEC Holdings Corporation. Therma Power, a wholly owned unit of AboitizPower, is the holding company of AboitizPower’s investments in non-renewable energy.