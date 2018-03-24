Abolishing PCGG requires an authority with clean hands and a new slate

THE decision of the House of Representatives to abolish by legislation the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) is a commendable step because it will bring to an end the government agency that was born in the fire of tumult and regime change in 1986, and was marred by corruption and mismanagement ever since.

In February 1986, President Corazon Aquino created the PCGG by executive order for the task of recovering the alleged ill-gotten wealth accumulated by the deposed Marcos regime.

The PCGG was the subject of Mrs. Aquino’s Executive Order No. 1 on February 28, 1986, thereby making its creation the first official act of the revolutionary government under her leadership. At the time, Mrs. Aquino was in full possession of both executive and legislative powers.

For 21 years thereafter, the PCGG was placed under the supervision and control of the Office of the President. It was under this setup that the agency chalked up in its history of corruption scandals, alleged milking by its commissioners of surrendered assets, and numerous calls from many quarters for the commission’s abolition.

On July 27, 2007, President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo issued Executive Order No. 643, placing the PCGG under the administrative supervision of the Department of Justice. Despite the clear direction under Section 2 of EO 643, the DoJ never issued the implementing guidelines for the order. The commission stayed in limbo.

In January 2013, the PCGG proposed to wind down its operations and transfer its operations, respectively, to the Department of Justice and the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) and the Department of Finance for the pending civil litigation and the disposal of assets sequestered in the past years.

On November 24, 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte informed the public that he wanted the powers of the PCGG expanded to cover the ill-gotten wealth of other corrupt public officials and not just the Marcoses and their cronies.

The bill that the House recently passed is designed to clean up the mess that conflicting policies and directions created. It seeks to abolish both the PCGG and the Office of the Government Corporate Council (OGCC), and transfer their authorities and responsibilities to the OSG, in order to streamline the legal services of the government.

The bill has as its authors no less than the top leadership of the House: Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, majority leader Rodolfo Fariñas, and justice committee chairman Reynaldo Umali. The authors argue that their bill will ensure efficiency and economy in government, eliminate the overlapping of functions, consolidate the legal services in the government under one office, and effectively address the expanding needs of the government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCS).

The proposed legislation places a lot of faith in the capability of the current Solicitor General and his office to cope with the expanded functions and responsibilities. This is more wishful than real.

We wholeheartedly agree with the move to abolish the PCGG and the OGCC, for these agencies have outlived their welcome and usefulness. The work should be placed in new and clean hands, and there should be an enabling act that will spell out its tasks and authority.

Congress should be mindful of the many things that went wrong with the PCGG in the past. It should recognize the vulnerability to corruption that arises from powers to sequester assets and manage properties.

To come up with a new slate, the old and discredited names should be thrown away. We must forget PCGG once and for all.

Attaching the words “good government” to the name of the agency only makes certain that the result would be corruption and bad government.

The lessons of the past are things to learn from and avoid.

The PCGG was born in absolute ill-will towards Fedinand Marcos, his family, and his associates. Not all the powers of government at President Aquino’s disposal have been enough to effect a successful recovery of the alleged ill-gotten assets.

We believe this project needs total rethinking. Better to begin from a completely new slate and a new set of actors.