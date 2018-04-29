Abortionist nabbed in Rizal

AN alleged abortionist was arrested at 6 a.m. on Sunday in Rodriguez, Rizal for keeping illegal firearms. Rodriguez policemen and barangay tanod (village watchmen) served a search warrant issued by the San Mateo Rizal Regional Trial Court to Randy Picardal in Barangay San Jose. Police seized one caliber .38 revolver loaded with six live ammunition and holster; one 12-gauge homemade “sumpak” with ammunition; eight pieces of caliber .22 ammunition; and a fetus inside a plastic container. Police Director Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the Police Regional Office in Calabarzon, said investigators will be looking for complainants to pursue probe on the alleged abortion activities of Picardal.