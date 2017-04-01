The National Youth Commission was created on July 25, 1994 under Republic Act 8044 or Youth in Nation-Building Act and passed on June 2, 1995.

It is a government agency that specifically addresses issues surrounding the Filipino youth – the sole policy-making body on youth affairs but nevertheless coordinates and implements programs designed to help the youth be more aware of issues confronting them.

The mandate is enshrined in the 1987 Constitution (Article II, Section 13), to wit, “The State recognizes the vital role of the youth in nation-building and shall promote and protect their physical, moral, spiritual, intellectual and social well-being. It shall inculcate in the youth patriotism and nationalism; and encourage their involvement in public and civic affairs.”

Section 17 states, “The State shall give priority to education, science and technology, arts, culture, and sports to foster patriotism and nationalism, accelerate social progress, and promote total human liberation and development.”

NYC releases the Philippine Medium Term Youth Development Plan (MTYDP) – a product of desk reviews and series of consultations on young Filipinos’ issues and concerns with representatives of youth and youth-serving organizations.

The youth’s perception on issues as outlined in Youth Attributes, Participation and Service Providers or YAPS that affect them have served as important inputs in crafting MTYDP, which in turn is a guiding framework for youth development and empowerment.

Meanwhile, the Government Internship Program, (GIP) is NYC’s contribution to the poverty alleviation program.

The agency arranges for other government offices and private companies to hire out-of-school or unemployed youths as interns who receive a monthly stipend of 75-percent of the minimum wage.

NYC also provides a National Secretariat to the Sangguiang Kabataan and convenes the National Youth Parliament (NYP) every two years. NYP is a three-day convention of youth leaders where policy recommendations are formulated to address youth issues, and serve as the government’s guide in policy formulation and program development.

Another implementation is the annual Ship for Southeast Asian Youth Program (SSEAYP)—a cultural exchange program which started in 1974 as a joint endeavor between ASEAN member countries and Japan —whose objective is to promote friendship and mutual understanding.

NYC is attached to the Office of the President as the “Voice and Advocate of Youth.”