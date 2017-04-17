About Toyota Philippines

Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation (TMP) is an automotive manufacturing company incorporated in this country on August 3, 1988. TMP is a joint venture of GT Capital Holdings Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation and Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

In 1995, the Toyota Santa Rosa Industrial complex was declared as a Special Economic Zone. The 82-hectare Toyota Special Economic Zone (TSEZ) is home to Toyota’s manufacturing plant and head office, and houses a number of investors performing strategic roles in the manufacture and export of automotive products to Asean, Japan and other parts of the world.

TMP is the biggest automotive company and the market leader in the Philippines, with an extensive vehicle model line-up and a dealer and service network spanning the country.

The Vios and Innova, two of the best-selling models in the Philippines, are proudly made in Santa Rosa City, Laguna.