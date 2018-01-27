Abra blast a personal attack – lawmaker

ABRA Rep. Joseph Sto. Niño Bernos, one of the officials wounded in the grenade bombing during the fiesta celebration in La Paz town, said he believes the incident was a “personal attack” against him and his family.

“It was, in my opinion, a deeply personal attack against me, my family and my mandate as the representative of the lone district of Abra. The perpetrators, whoever they are, disrupted the reign of long-standing peace and order in our Province,” Bernos said in a statement on Friday.

The explosion killed Police Officer (PO)3 Carlos Bocaig, a member of the Philippine National Police Special Action Forces and survivor of the Mamasapano incident and PO2 Frenzel Kitoyan, and wounded 16 people including Bernos’ wife, Mayor Menchie Bernos.

“I am enraged that you threatened me and my wife with two explosives, but you cannot bring us down in a time when the people are seeing and feeling the gradual progress and development in Abra, and when you chose to target the chair of the [Philippine National Police] PNP Modernization Bill,” Bernos added.

But he said they will wait for the results of the investigation being done by the PNP to rightfully pin the perpetrators.

Bernos added he and his wife are in stable condition after suffering a state of shock and minor injuries on Thursday.

Police earlier said they are looking into possible political motive of the crime.