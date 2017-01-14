Abra declared free of illegal drugs

Bangued, Abra: Authorities here have said that the entire province of Abra is practically drug-free, six months after the Duterte administration threaded an all-out war against it.

Senior Insp. Grace Marron, Abra police spokesperson said, all 27 town mayors who head the Municipal Anti-illegal Drugs Councils (MADACs) have certified last December that all 303 barangay (villages) are free of illegal drugs.

Though the formal declaration is yet to be scheduled, Marron said, the province is virtually free of the menacing problem.

Before the Duterte administration, a highly-placed official of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Cordillera admitted that illegal drug is rampant in the so-called “shabu tiangge” (makeshift market) at a barangay in Bangued. A known businessman, related to an influential political family in the province, was caught with shabu earlier.

Meanwhile, the highland region, specifically in Benguet and Baguio, is aiming to be drug-free by yearend with at least 37 villages are to be cleared of the menace.