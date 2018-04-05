Abra discovering potentials of bamboo

IN Abra, a landlocked province in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), bamboo thrives and is one of the most useful resources in the province, with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) assisting the province to make bamboo as its One Town One Product (OTOP).

In fact, the province actually calls its foundation anniversary celebration as Abranean Kawayan Festival, a big picture of the rich culture of the province. In the creation of the festival, the people of Abra made it sure that at least one product shall receive the attention that it deserves, thus, bamboo (kawayan in Ilocano) gained the prime spot and became the star in the pool of local products in the province.

Carmelita Bersalona of Bangued town in Abra, who is a teacher and guidance counsellor, is a promoter of bamboo products and innovation.

Bersalona would demonstrate how bamboo could be an alternate raw material for the wood furniture industry, and engineered for construction building materials, furniture and fixtures, handicrafts, and various novelty items.

Other than its popular uses, Bersalona said bamboo’s roots have medicinal properties and its fiber can be loom-woven into smooth garment.

She also agrees with experts in environmental management who recommend bamboo to protect the environmental because of its fast regenerative character.

Bersalona said no part of the bamboo stalk is thrown away and wastes can be made into charcoal as an alternate energy source.

Backed by research

Bamboo abounds in Abra and because of this, Bersalona may have been inspired to conduct research whose results contributed to food security and poverty alleviation in the province.

In her study that was published by the Japan Foundation and Japan Bamboo Society’s Journal in March 2017, Bersalona found out that leaves can be used as foliage to maintain fertility of the soil.

She said bamboo can also be used as chicken feed and fodder.

“Feeding chickens on an organic diet containing fresh bamboo leaves results in increase in body weight by as much as 70 percent more than those fed on standard organic diets,” according to Bersalona’s study.

She explained fiber from bamboo leaves enlarges the digestive tract of the chickens enabling them to consume more and to grow faster.

Bersalona is a resource person and an organizer of different activities that has to do with industrialized handicraft and productivity. She has helped more than 1,500 bamboo makers in Abra, one of the slow developing areas in the northern Philippines, to raise their earnings by making bamboo mats for high-value furniture and house components instead of lower value baskets.

She believes development of bamboo processing technology and designs will bring higher earnings to community producers, and mechanization of production can increase productivity, enabling more people to become co-owners of community bamboo enterprises.

Symbol of resiliency

Edmar Guquib, a travel blogger based in Vigan City, said the people of Abra have come up with many products made from bamboo. He said the resiliency of this tall grass reflects the resiliency of the people of Abra, too.

In one of his blogs, edmaration.com, Guquib said: “In spite of the hardships in life the people of Abra are experiencing, they still survive without sacrificing the values their ancestor taught them.”

“They used bamboo, a natural resource linked to their culture, for them to survive, to create music and to build a community. These bamboos are not simply about the local products that some businessmen are marketing for profit. Bamboo is one big plant that has helped mold the culture of the people,” he added.