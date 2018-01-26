Abra explosion kills 2 policemen

Lawmaker, mayor wounded

CAMP BADO DANGWA, LA TRINIDAD, Benguet: Two Abra policemen were killed while Rep. Joseph Sto. Niño Bernos, his wife who is the town mayor and 10 others were wounded in a grenade explosion during the fireworks display in celebration of the town fiesta in La Paz town early on Thursday.

The fatal incident happened at about 1:30.a.m on January 25 while the people were gathered at the town Plaza of La Paz to witness the fireworks display, when an explosion marred the revelry killing Police Officer (PO) 3 Carlos Baccali Bocaig and PO2 Frenzel Buneng Kitoyan, both members of Abra Provincial Police Office.

Chief Supt. Edward Carranza, Police Regional Office–Cordillera director, said Bocaig is a survivor of the Mamasapano encounter that killed 44 members of the Special Action Force on January 25, 2015.

Wounded aside from the lawmaker were his wife, La Paz Mayor Menchie Bernos; Senior Insp. Apdilon Galong, acting chief of police; PO2 Richard Basiag, 41, of Danglas Police Station; Darroll Azdi Gonzales, barangay (village) chairman of South Poblacion, Bucay town; Marc Rowjan Beronilla, 24, of South Poblacion; Diosdado Mina, 18, South Poblacion; Jayson Bernabe Zales, 35, of North Poblacion; Ryan Jun Camacho Marasan, 37, of Zone 3, Bangued; Benedicto Doque Jr., 32, of Barangay Talogtog, Dolores town; Eva Marie Panagtay Sales, 38, of Poblacion, Peñarrubia town; Juanito Zales, 37, of Barangay Siblong, Bucay; Aira Cortez, 17, of Dolores and Leyze Rose Pe Benito, 23, a teacher at Queen of Peace High School in La Paz.

The lawmaker and the mayor were transferred to a hospital outside Abra for their security while the other victims are confined in separate hospitals and treated for shrapnel wounds.

Initial investigation showed that the unidentified suspects lobbed MK2 fragmentation grenades near the stage where the victims were situated as evidenced by the two levers of bombs recovered by the Scene Of the Crime Operatives and Explosives Odnance Division teams.

Abra police also alerted all adjacent municipalities to conduct checkpoint for the possible arrest of the perpetrators while a Regional Special Investigation Task Group headed by Chief Supt. Sterling Raymund Blanco, deputy police regional director, was activated to conduct focused and exhaustive investigation on bombing.

The perpetrators are yet to be identified and motive is still to be determined.

Meanwhile, Carranza appealed to the public to be extra vigilant at all times and uphold the spirit of volunteerism by providing information to law enforcement agencies arrest the culprits and bring them to justice.