Abra explosion a ‘personal attack,’ says Rep. Bernos

ABRA Rep. Joseph Sto. Niño Bernos who, along with his wife, Menchie, was injured in a grenade-throwing incident on Thursday said it was a “personal attack” against him and his family.

Bernos and his wife, who is also mayor of La Paz, were among the 12 injured when unidentified suspects lobbed two grenades during a fireworks display, causing an explosion that also killed two policemen — PO3 Carlos Bocaig, a member of the PNP Special Action Forces and PO2 Frenzel Kitoyan, a survivor of the 2015 Mamasapano clash.

“It was, in my opinion, a deeply personal attack against me, my family and my mandate as the Representative of the Lone District of Abra. The perpetrators, whoever they are, disrupted the reign of long-standing peace and order in our province,” Bernos said in a statement on Friday.

“I am enraged that you threatened me and my wife with two explosives, but you cannot bring us down in a time when the people are seeing and feeling the gradual progress and development in Abra, and when you chose to target the Chair of the (Philippine National Police) PNP Modernization Bill,” Bernos said.

However, Bernos said that he would wait for the results of the police investigation.

Bernos added that he and his wife were in stable condition after suffering a state of shock and minor injuries.

Police said they were looking into the possibility that the motive was political. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA