Abra holds international motocross tilt

The Congressman JB Bernos International Freestyle Motocross will be held from January 27 to 28 at the Namagpagan Motocross Track, Poblacion, La Paz, Abra.

In its seventh year of promoting motocross tourism in the country, the competition features 12 race categories plus the freestyle exhibition.

“Every year, we invite big stars of freestyle motocross, such as international riders from America. This year, we will bring the top freestyle riders of the world,” said SELJ SPORTS president and “Hari ng Motocross” Jay Lacnit, the partner of Bernos in the event.

Among the international freestyle riders to grace the competition are Tom Robinson, Harry Bink, Steve Mini, Scott Fitzgerald, Blake Bilko Williams, Emma Mcferran, as well as legendary celebrity riders Jack McNeice, Corey Creed, and Denis Stapleton.

“All our kababayan here in La Paz look forward to this grand tournament. We are proud to bring sports motocross tourism in the Philippines,” said Bernos.

ROBBIE PANGILINAN