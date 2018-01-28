Abra lawmaker, wife cry for justice

BAGUIO CITY: Abra lawmaker Joseph Sto. Nino Bernos on Saturday sought justice over a grenade attack this week that wounded him, his wife-mayor Menchie and 23 others and killed two policemen.

While condemning the incident that happened during his hometown La Paz’s fiesta festivities on Thursday, the enraged lawmaker, however, said, “I will gladly await the results of the investigation of the PNP [Philippine National Police] so that we may bring the involved entities to justice.”

Killed instantly in the two grenade explosions were Police Officer 3 Carlos Bocaig, a Special Action Force member and Mamasapano survivor, and PO2 Frenzel Kitoyan.

The Bernos couple and 23 others, including village officials and Las Paz’s acting chief of police, were wounded from the MK2 fragmentation grenade shrapnels.

“I feel nothing but sympathy for my fellow Lapazeños and for our guests for having to witness this atrocity when we are all supposed to be enjoying the occasion,” Bernos said.

The lawmaker who brought his wife, the mayor of La Paz, to Metro Manila for further medical treatment for her injuries, believed that the incident was “in my opinion, a deep personal attack against me, my family and my mandate as the representative of the Lone District of Abra.”

He said the perpetrators disrupted the reign of peace and order in Abra.

Abra Gov. Ma. Jocelyn Valera-Bernos, the lawmaker’s sister-in-law, also condemned the attack “as [one]against innocent lives.”

“We, Abrenians, have worked so hard to improve the image of our province and will not allow another atrocity to destroy this,” she said, as she assured her constituents that the province remains secure with the help of the police and the Philippine Army.

The governor is the widow of Bernos’ elder brother Marc Ysrael, who was killed by assassins in 2006 also during La Paz’s fiesta celebration.

Meanwhile, Chief Supt Edward Caranza, Cordillera regional director, on Friday handed over to the families of Bocaig and Kitoyan initial cash assistance of P71,000 each.

Senior Insp. Apdilon Galong, acting police chief, got P20,000 and PO2 Richard Bassiag, also P20,000.

Caranza said cash benefits would be released to the victims’ families upon presentation of required documents.