Abra Mining ends 2017 still in the red

ABRA Mining and Industrial Corporation (AMIC) posted a net loss of P3.33 million for 2017, wider than the net loss of P2.79 million incurred in 2016, as the listed firm has yet to start commercial mining operations.

The company has reported cumulative losses of P56.95 million, P54.16 million and P50.49 million in 2016, 2015, and 2014, respectively.

AMIC told the Philippine Stock Exchange it does not currently have any income-generating business and is only financing its operations through advances from its affiliate, Jabel Incorporated.

As at December 31, 2017, the company’s cash amounted to P330,332.

AMIC said the company’s management plan is to continue its integrated five-tiered long-term Management Program.

“Key in actualizing these would be sufficient cash, access to funding sources and the feasibility of the company’s mine reserves compliant with international standards as to quantity of precious metals,” AMIC said.

It said mining activities are still in the exploration and development stage such that expenses incurred related thereto have been charged to Deferred Exploration Costs.

AMIC operates a gold mining business and trades cement and metal concentrate, marble, building material, and other material such as copper, gold, silver, iron, and lead.