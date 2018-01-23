Abra Provincial Hospital gets DOH accreditation

BANGUED, Abra: The Abra Provincial Hospital has been given accreditation from the Department of Health that standardizes the quality of health care in both public and private hospitals in the country.

With the persistent reforms initiated by the Provincial Government of Abra to improve the hospital services, APH finally passed the criteria of the DOH for granting accreditation to operate and attend not only to primary health care needs but also to more complicated cases.

In the past, the APH was a constant subject of criticism by discontented patients who complained of poor service delivery system that include lack of medicines and medical supplies, and inadequate laboratory and other hospital facilities.

The criteria for the DOH accreditation include among others, the proper staffing of the hospital which involves the employment of medical doctors, nurses and other clinical, and laboratory personnel who are needed in the hospital operation; the implementation of the “no balance billing” policy of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. relative to the use of PhilHealth cards of patients, and granting of the Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for the use of a CT Scan.

Gov. Maria Jocelyn Bernos always stressed to the APH staff headed by Maria Cristina Cabrera the need to be more diligent in their health service delivery whoever their patients are.

Bernos likewise encourages the public to report to her directly or to Cabrera, their complaints against erring hospital staff in order to be addressed appropriately and immediately.