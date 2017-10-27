ABS-CBN to air more drama shows in Africa

TELEVISION network ABS-CBN Corp. has closed a deal with Africa-based digital TV operator StarTimes to air more television dramas in Africa.

ABS-CBN said the partnership was the network’s response to African viewers’ demand for Philippine television dramas.

Maria Cecilia Imperial, ABS-CBN officer-in-charge and head for Integrated Acquisitions and International Sales and Distribution, said in a statement that the network expects to cater to new audiences with its Filipino series running in Africa.

“Despite the highly competitive global market, Africa has remained to be one of our constant and strongest territories. We look forward to an even wider presence of Filipino content in the region via the StarTimes platform,” she said.

ABS-CBN said it will roll out the family drama “A Love to Last” and the revenge drama series “Wildflower.”

Among the Filipino dramas already aired via StarTimes are “On the Wings of Love” and “Dolce Amore.” The pay-TV channel is currently airing the Julia Montes-starrer “Doble Kara.”

The network’s drama series are made available to other countries through ABS-CBN International Distribution, a premier source of high quality Filipino programming in over 50 territories all over the world.