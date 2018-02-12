ABS-CBN appoints new global COO

ABS-CBN Corporation has named Olivia De Jesus as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ABS-CBN Global Ltd., the organization that oversees all international subsidiaries of ABS-CBN and manages its global flagship brand, TFC (The Filipino Channel).

De Jesus takes over her position from Rafael Lopez who has retired. Lopez will continue to be engaged by the company as Executive Adviser to the President and CEO of ABS-CBN Corporation.

De Jesus has been very active in the community as managing director of ABS-CBN North America. She served as board director and treasurer for the Asian American Advertising Federation (3AF) from 2008 to 2011. She was named among the Filipina Women’s Network’s (FWN) 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the US in 2012. She still serves as Vice Chairman of the Board for ABS-CBN Foundation International, the non-profit philanthropic arm of ABS-CBN.

De Jesus completed an Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School in 2015. She graduated from the University of the Philippines, Diliman with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication.