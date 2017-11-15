ABS-CBN, Ayala Malls open Vertis Tent

LOPEZ-LED network ABS-CBN Corp. and Ayala Malls have teamed up to launch an events venue located in the central business district of Quezon City.

In a statement on Monday, ABS-CBN said they officially opened Vertis Tent on Friday to serve as a venue for corporate special events such as product launches and concerts.

“We knew there would be a need for this type of venue for the general public, corporate events, Ayala events, and of course for ABS-CBN,” said Paolo Pineda, ABS-CBN business development head.

Pineda said Vertis Tent has a seating capacity of 1,200 people and a standing capacity of 2,000 people.

“[It] is the first large capacity air-conditioned tent venue in the northern part of Metro Manila,” he added.

Pineda disclosed ABS-CBN and Ayala Malls are set to unveil another project next year.

“Last year we decided to open the first ever retail entertainment experience in the country at the very successful Trinoma Mall across, and this store is actually scheduled to open within the first half of 2018.”

On Friday, the media and entertainment network reported net income of P2.3 billion for the first nine months of the year driven mainly by advertising revenues which hit P15.3 billion.