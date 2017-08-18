Friday, August 18, 2017
    ABS-CBN brands estafa complaint by Solar over NBA rights ‘harassment’

    A NETWORK war is threatening to erupt between ABS-CBN Corp. and Solar Entertainment Corp. over the right to air the NBA games.

    In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday, ABS-CBN said Solar filed a criminal complaint for estafa against the network’s board of directors and officers in relation to the civil case for damages filed by Solar over the rights to air the US-based professional basketball league.

    ABS-CBN said that the criminal complaint, as well as the civil case, has “no legal and factual basis” and was “being used as a tool for harassment.”

    “ABS-CBN will take appropriate legal action to hold Solar responsible for this unfounded action,” it said. LISBET K. ESMAEL

     

