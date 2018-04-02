ABS-CBN ‘contains’ mobile business losses

In talks with Globe on new tack to break even

BROADCAST network ABS-CBN said it has managed to contain the losses of its mobile unit and is now in talks with Ayala-led Globe Telecom as it reviews new strategies to break even as soon as possible.

ABS-CBN Chief Financial Officer Aldrin Cerrado said ABS-CBN Mobile was able to trim its losses to P560 million last year from P600 million in 2016.

However, this still fell short of the initial target of cutting its losses to P400 million during 2017.

Asked on when they expect the unit break even, Cerrado declined to give a specific timeline, saying the media giant is still in talks with Globe Telecom.

“For ABS-CBN Mobile, we’re still in discussion with Globe in terms of the plans for the mobile business. So in the next few weeks, most likely we will probably have some decision on ABS-CBN Mobile,” he told reporters following a financial briefing.

ABS-CBN’s partnership with Globe will expire in June this year, Cerrado noted.

In May 2013, the media network signed a deal with Globe allowing the latter to make use of the telco’s network infrastructure in delivering voice, SMS (short message service), and data.

Cerrado said late last year that ABS-CBN’s mobile team has been working on a possible strategy for the said platform, aimed at addressing the millennial market’s robust demand for content programs online.

He added the group has seen improvement in the unit’s subscriber take-up, which is now reportedly “close to one million subscribers.”