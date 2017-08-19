ABS-CBN eyes countersuit vs Solar over estafa raps

ABS-CBN Corp. warned on Friday it would take legal action against Solar Entertainment Corp. after the latter filed a criminal complaint for estafa against the Lopez-owned network over the right to air the NBA games.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday, ABS-CBN said Solar filed a criminal complaint for estafa against the network’s board of directors and officers in relation to the civil case for damages filed by Solar over the rights to air the US-based professional basketball league.

ABS-CBN said that the criminal complaint, as well as the civil case, has “no legal and factual basis” and was “being used as a tool for harassment.”

“ABS-CBN will take appropriate legal action to hold Solar responsible for this unfounded action,” it said.

In 2010, Solar, who held the right to air NBA games, and Sky Cable inked an agreement allowing the former to air its NBA channels with carriage fees.

Four years after, NBA Entertainment entered into a Television License Agreement with Solar and ABS-CBN, where both networks were given rights to air NBA games.

Solar could air the games over BTV and NBA Premium TV, while ABS-CBN could air the games on its free channels.

But Solar said ABS-CBN’s Sky Cable continued carry BTV and NBA Premium, even though it had stopped paying the carriage fees since 2014.

In May this year, Solar finally filed a complaint for a sum of money and damages before the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court (MRTC) against ABS-CBN, stating the media network owes them P659 million for letting its subsidiary, Sky Cable, air its NBA channels, NBA premium and Basketball TV, for three years without paying carriage fees.

ABS-CBN posted a counterbond worth P659 million to free up their bank deposits after the MRTC issued an order to garnish the media network’s bank account.