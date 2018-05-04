ABS-CBN, GMA both claim April TV lead

Network giants ABS-CBN and GMA both claimed leadership in the national television ratings game for the month of April.

In a statement on Thursday, ABS-CBN said that based on data from Kantar Media, it beat GMA with a 45 percent average audience share last month, versus the latter’s 33 percent.

GMA, on the other hand, said a report from Nielsen TV showed it sustained its lead in April, posting 39.7 percent total day people audience share in the National Urban Television Audience Measurement (NUTAM), slightly higher than ABS-CBN’s 38.6 percent.

Citing separate results from the said market research firms, both highlighted where they excelled in the period.

ABS-CBN noted it remained unbeatable in Metro Manila, recording an audience share of 42 percent against GMA’s 25 percent; in Total Luzon it got 41 percent against the rival’s 35 percent; in Total Visayas where it had 54 percent compared to the Kapuso network’s 26 percent; and in Total Mindanao where it took 51 percent audience share against GMA’s 29 percent.

The Lopez-led network stressed higher margins in the primetime block (6 p.m. to 12 a.m.) where it hit 50 percent, 18 points higher than GMA’s 32 percent; in the morning block (6 a.m. to 12 noon) where it recorded 35 percent compared to GMA’s 32 percent; in the noontime block (12 noon to 3 p.m.) it gained 45 percent versus the Kapuso network’s 33 percent; and in the afternoon block (3 p.m. to 6 p. m.) where it posted 43 percent versus GMA’s 35 percent.

Meanwhile, in the period, the Kapuso network defeated ABS-CBN in NUTAM’s morning block with a people audience share of 37.9 percent, higher than the Kapamilya network’s 33.4 percent.

Also in the afternoon block, GMA led the game with 41.6 percent compared to 37.8 percent of ABS-CBN.

It also sustained a double-digit margin in Urban Luzon posting 44.2 percent in audience share against the rival’s 37.8 percent.

GMA likewise continued its strong performance in Mega Manila with an average people audience share of 45.8 percent, clearly ahead of its competition’s 30.5 percent.