ABS-CBN, GMA both claim ratings lead in March

THE country’s two largest television broadcast networks, ABS-CBN and GMA Network Inc., both claimed the top spot in nationwide ratings in March, citing data from their respective audience measurement providers.

According to Kantar Media data, ABS-CBN registered an average audience share of 46 percent in March, up by two points from the previous month’s 44 percent and 12 points higher than GMA’s 34 percent.

On the other hand, data from ratings service provider Nielsen TV Audience Measurement showed that GMA continued to lead over competition in nationwide TV ratings in March.

From March 1 to 31 (with March 26 to 31 based on overnight data), GMA said it maintained its advantage in National Urban Television Audience Measurement (NUTAM) with a 41.7 percent people audience share, higher than ABS-CBN’s 36.3 percent by 5.4 points.

ABS-CBN said it captured half of the total urban and rural Filipino households in the prime time block (6 p.m.-12 midnight) with an average audience share of 50 percent, a three-point increase from the previous month’s 47 percent and a 17-point lead over GMA’s 33 percent in March.

The Kapamilya Network or ABS-CBN said it also pulled more viewers in the morning block (6 a.m.-12 noon) with an audience share of 39 percent versus GMA’s 33 percent, in the noontime block (12 noon-3 p.m.) with 47 percent versus GMA’s 34 percent, and in the afternoon block (3 p.m-6 p.m.) with 45 percent versus GMA’s 36 percent.

ABS-CBN said it also maintained its lead in other areas such as Total Balance Luzon where it recorded an average audience share of 47 percent compared to GMA’s 35 percent, in Total Luzon with 42 percent versus GMA’s 36 percent, in Total Visayas with 53 percent versus GMA’s 29 percent; and in Total Mindanao with 55 percent versus GMA’s 30 percent.

According to data from Kantar Media, ABS-CBN’s audience share in Mega Manila increased to 36 percent in 2017, compared to 30 percent in 2015, as more households are able to experience crystal clear viewing experience with ABS-CBN TVplus.

Meanwhile, the Kapuso Network or GMA said it dominated competition in Urban Luzon, which accounts for 77 percent of the total urban TV household population in the country, with an average people audience share of 48.3 percent as against ABS-CBN’s 30.3 percent.

Kantar Media uses a nationwide panel size of 2,610 urban and rural homes that represent 100 percent of the total Philippine TV viewing population.

On the other hand, with approximately 900 more homes surveyed in Total Urban and Rural Philippines compared to Kantar, Nielsen data is statistically considered more representative of the total TV population.