ABS-CBN, GMA both claim top ratings in April

THE country’s two biggest media networks ABS-CBN Corp. and GMA Network both claimed top ratings in April based on their respective audience measurement providers, Kantar Media and Nielsen.

Citing data from Kantar Media, ABS-CBN said it sustained its leadership in nationwide TV viewing across urban and rural homes in April (excluding Holy Week), recording an average audience share of 43 percent, or nine points higher than GMA’s 34 percent.

On the other hand, GMA said that from April 1 to 30, the Kapuso Network increased its lead in National Urban Television Audience Measurement (NUTAM), garnering an average total day people audience share of 43.3 percent, besting ABS-CBN’s 35.1 percent by a remarkable 8.2 points.

ABS-CBN said it ruled the primetime block with an average audience share of 49 percent, beating GMA’s 33 percent by 16 points, and that it kept its lead in Total Balance Luzon where it recorded an average audience share of 44 percent compared to GMA’s 36 percent, in Total Luzon with 39 percent versus GMA’s 36 percent, in Total Visayas with 51 percent versus GMA’s 28 percent; and in Total Mindanao with 52 percent versus GMA’s 29 percent.

In contrast, GMA announced that for Urban Luzon, which accounts for 77 percent of the total urban TV household population in the country, it posted an average total day people audience share of 50.4 percent, way ahead of ABS-CBN’s 28.9 percent.

“Across all day parts, including the highly coveted evening prime time block, the Kapuso Network reigned victorious in both NUTAM and Urban Luzon,” GMA said, noting that the highly popular telefantasya Encantadia still leads the list of top programs.

JAMES GALVEZ