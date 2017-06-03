ABS-CBN, GMA claim top ratings in May

THE country’s two top television networks both claimed nationwide leadership in TV ratings in May, citing separate results from audience measurement firms Kantar Media and Nielsen TV Audience Measurement.

Citing data from Kantar Media, ABS-CBN said it has widened its ratings lead over its rival TV stations nationwide in May 2017 as it recorded an average audience share of 46 percent, 12 points higher than GMA’s 34 percent.

Kantar Media uses a nationwide panel size of 2,610 urban and rural homes that represent 100 percent of the total Philippine TV viewing population.

According to Kantar data, half of the country’s households also tuned in to ABS-CBN’s primetime block (6 p.m.-12 midnight), which garnered an average audience share of 50 percent, a solid 17-point lead over GMA’s 33 percent.

ABS-CBN also pulled away in the morning block (6 a.m.-12 noon) with an audience share of 37 percent versus GMA’s 32 percent, in the noontime block (12 noon-3 p.m.) with 43 percent versus GMA’s 38 percent, and in the afternoon block (3 p.m.-6 p.m.) with 47 percent versus GMA’s 35 percent.

May’s figures also reveal that ABS-CBN produced eight out of the top ten most watched programs across urban and rural homes nationwide, with “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” still leading the pack with an average national TV rating of 38.2 percent.

ABS-CBN also maintained its lead in other areas such as Total Balance Luzon where it recorded an average audience share of 47 percent compared to GMA’s 36 percent, in Total Luzon with 41 percent versus GMA’s 37 percent, in Total Visayas with 53 percent versus GMA’s 28 percent; and in Total Mindanao with 53 percent

versus GMA’s 29 percent.

As of end of March, ABS-CBN TVplus has already sold 2.6 million boxes nationwide since its launch in 2015 and significantly boosted ABS-CBN’s TV ratings. Due to crystal clear viewing experience with ABS-CBN TVplus,

Kantar Media said that ABS-CBN’s audience share in Mega Manila increased to 36 percent in 2017, compared to 30 percent in 2015.

ABS-CBN reported consolidated revenue of P9.6 billion for the first three months of 2017.

In a separate statement, leading broadcast company GMA Network, Inc. said it continued to be the most watched TV network in the country, citing data from widely trusted ratings service provider Nielsen TV Audience Measurement.

According to Nielsen, from May 1 to 31 (with May 21 to 31 based on overnight data), the Kapuso Network posted a solid ratings performance in National Urban Television Audience Measurement (NUTAM), leading across all time blocks and reaching an average total day people audience share of 42.5 percent, beating ABS-CBN’s 36.7 percent.

GMA also sustained its dominance in Urban Luzon, which accounts for 77 percent of the total urban TV household population in the country, garnering 49.8 percent versus ABS-CBN’s 30.5 percent.

Kapuso programs, likewise ruled the list of top-rating programs in NUTAM with seven out of the top 10 shows coming from GMA.

According to GMA, Nielsen data is gathered through a greater number of sampled homes nationwide in comparison to Kantar Media. With approximately 900 more homes surveyed in Total Urban and Rural Philippines compared to Kantar, Nielsen data is statistically considered more representative of the total TV population, it said.

In 2016, Nielsen TV Audience Measurement increased its client pool to a total of 36 clients/subscribers consisting of 12 local TV networks including TV5, Aksyon TV, CNN Philippines, Net 25, Solar Entertainment Corporation, Viva Communications Inc., among others; 5 regional clients; 2 blocktimers and 17 media agencies.