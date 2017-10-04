ABS-CBN, GMA both claim TV ratings lead

TELEVISION network rivals ABS-CBN Corp. and GMA Network Inc. continue to claim the lead in nationwide TV ratings, this time for the month of September 2017.

In a statement on Tuesday, ABS-CBN Corp. said it was still the most watched television network for the month with an average audience of 47 percent, 14 percent higher than GMA’s, based on market research firm Kantar Media.

GMA, on the other hand, said on Friday it continued to beat ABS-CBN with an average total day people audience share of 41.9 percent versus ABS-CBN’s 38.8 percent, based on data from Nielsen’s National Urban Television Audience Measurement (NUTAM).

Citing Kantar media data, ABS-CBN said it ruled the primetime block (6 p.m. to 12 a.m) with an average share of 51 percent, a 20-point lead over GMA’s 31 percent. It said it also dominated the morning block (6 a.m. to 12 noon) where it recorded an average audience share of 40 percent versus GMA’s 31 percent; the noontime block (12 noon to 3 p.m.) where it got 47 percent compared to the rival network’s 35 percent; and the afternoon block (3 p.m. to 6 p. m.) where it had 43 percent, 4 percent higher than GMA’s.

ABS-CBN said it also kept its total day lead in other areas such as Total Luzon where it registered 43 percent versus GMA’s 36 percent; in Total Visayas with 54 percent versus GMA’s 27 percent; and in Total Mindanao with 54 percent versus GMA’s 30 percent.

Meanwhile, citing Nielsen’s NUTAM data, GMA said it remained the dominant player across all time blocks, registering a total day people audience share of 48 percent compared to ABS-CBN’s 33 percent.

GMA also highlighted its lead in Mega Manila, where it had 50.7 percent total day people audience share compared to ABS-CBN’s 29.3 percent.