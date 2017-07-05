ABS-CBN, GMA Network claim top spot in viewership

The two top television networks on Tuesday claimed nationwide leadership, based on results of two different ratings companies covering urban and rural homes in June.

Citing data from Kantar Media, Lopez-led ABS-CBN claimed that more viewers watched its programs last month to keep its nationwide ratings lead with an average audience share of 46 percent or 12 points higher than GMA’s 34 percent.

Kantar Media uses a nationwide panel size of 2,610 urban and rural homes to represent 100 percent of the total Philippine TV viewing population.

As in the previous month, ABS-CBN’s primetime block (6 p.m.-12 Midnight) kept half of the country’s households tuned to register an average audience share of 50 percent—leading GMA’s 32 percent by 18 points.

ABS-CBN’s morning block (6 a.m.-12 Noon) garnered an average audience share of 43 percent in June, from 37 percent in May, compared to GMA’s 31 percent in June. ABS-CBN also prevailed in the noontime block (12 Noon-3 p.m.) and afternoon block (3 p.m.-6 p.m.) with 43 percent and 44 percent, respectively, versus GMA’s 39 percent and 38 percent.

The Kapamilya network swept the list of the 10 most watched programs nationwide, topped by “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which recorded an average national TV rating of 35.5 percent.

Newly launched primetime series “La Luna Sangre” won over viewers, scoring a national TV rating of 34.1 percent in the first two weeks of airing.

ABS-CBN continued to lead in other areas such as Total Balance Luzon. It recorded an average audience share of 47 percent compared to GMA’s 37 percent. In Total Luzon, it attracted 42 percent of the audience versus GMA’s 37 percent. In Total Visayas, it garnered 55 percent versus GMA’s 28 percent. In Total Mindanao it registered 55 percent versus GMA’s 29 percent.

ABS-CBN also became a leader in the music, film, cable TV, and publishing industries and is the pioneer in digital television.

As of end of March, ABS-CBN TVplus sold 2.6 million boxes nationwide since it launched in 2015 and significantly boosted ABS-CBN’s TV ratings.

According to data from Kantar Media, ABS-CBN’s audience share in Mega Manila increased to 36 percent in 2017, compared with 30 percent in 2015, as more households were able to experience crystal clear viewing experience with ABS-CBN TVplus. ABS-CBN’s ratings in Mega Manila also rose to 14 percent this year from 11 percent in 2015.

Rapidly transitioning into a digital company, ABS-CBN leads all media networks in bringing its content online to address the change in the Filipinos’ viewing habits.

The top five most watched programs on iWant TV in June were “Wildflower,” “A Love to Last,” “Pusong Ligaw,” “La Luna Sangre,” and “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

ABS-CBN also ventured to other businesses, including telecommunications services, remittances, cargo forwarding, TV shopping service, and theme park development.

The company reported a consolidated revenue of P9.6 billion in the first three months of 2017.

Kantar Media is a leading television (TV) audience measurement provider with capabilities in gathering TV viewing data in both digital and analog platforms.

It is a multinational market research group that specializes in audience measurement in more than 80 countries, with 26 TV networks, ad agencies, and pan-regional networks subscribing to its ratings services.

Among its local subscribers are ABS-CBN, Peoples Television Network Inc., The Huddle Room Media Inc., JRA Advertising (J. Romero and Associates), 720 Consumer Connect, Viva Communications Inc., Manprom, Solar Entertainment Corporation, Starcom, Havas Media Ortega, and Media Agency groups IPG Mediabrands (Touch BPN, UM), Dentsu Aegis Network (Dentsu, Mediaforce, Carat), Omnicom Media Group (OMD, PHD and M2M), as well as Group M (Mindshare, MEC, MediaCom, and Maxus).

International subscribers to Kantar Media include Turner Broadcasting System Asia, NBCU Global Networks Asia Pte Ltd., Google Asia Pacific Pte Ltd., Home Box Office (Singapore) Pte Ltd., Scripps Networks Interactive (Asia) Pte Ltd., MTV Asia, Fox International Channels, Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd., CSM Media Research (China), AETN All Asia Networks Pte Ltd., Celestial Tiger Entertainment, and Sony Pictures International.

GMA also leads nationwide

In a separate statement, GMA Network Inc. said it remains the most watched television station in the country citing data from Nielsen TV Audience Measurement, the industry’s widely trusted ratings service provider.

From June 1 to 30 (with June 25 to 30 based on overnight data), GMA led the competition across all time blocks in the National Urban Television Audience Measurement (NUTAM), with an average total day people audience share of 42.3 percent; besting ABS-CBN’s 37.6 percent by 4.7 points.

The Kapuso Network kept its winning streak in Urban Luzon, which accounts for 77 percent of the total urban TV household population in the country, with total day people audience share of 49.2 percent; way ahead of

competition by 18 points.

More GMA shows also made it to the lists of top programs nationwide and in Urban Luzon. Multi-awarded public affairs program Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho was the most watched GMA show during the said period. It also grabbed the top spot in Urban Luzon, where 9 out of 10 shows were from GMA Network.

Closely following KMJS were Mulawin vs. Ravena, Magpakailanman, 24 Oras, Pepito Manaloto, My Love from the Star, Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko, Ika-6 Na Utos, and the recently-concluded romantic comedy series Meant to Be.

Nielsen data is gathered through a greater number of sampled homes nationwide, with approximately 900 more homes surveyed in Total Urban and Rural Philippines compared to Kantar. Nielsen data is statistically considered more representative of the total TV population.

In 2016, Nielsen TV Audience Measurement increased its client pool to a total of 36 clients/subscribers consisting of 12 local TV networks including TV5, Aksyon TV, CNN Philippines, Net 25, Solar Entertainment Corporation, Viva Communications Inc., as well as five regional clients, two blocktimers, and 17 media agencies.