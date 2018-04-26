ABS-CBN keeping print operations

LOPEZ-LED multimedia network ABS-CBN will continue its print operations despite the emerging trend toward digital media.

“As you’ve seen, when you say full digital, you stop from the publishing business. Not just yet for [ABS-CBN]. There’s still a lot of people who want physical experience that’s why we have those magazines,” ABS-CBN Chief Financial Officer Aldrin Cerrado said following the company’s stockholders’ meeting in Quezon City.

Cerrado was replying to a question on whether the group planned to cease its print operations after Summit Media announced early April that it was transitioning to the digital platform.

The executive stressed ABS-CBN still acknowledges the need to produce print versions of their magazines given the demographics of the Philippines.

“There’s still a combination of both printed and digital platform in terms of the publishing business, be they glossy magazines, newspapers… since not all Filipinos will be able to subscribe to broadband service,” he added.

ABS-CBN Publishing Inc. boasts of a magazine distribution covering 200 cities and municipalities across the country. Its publications are focused on lifestyle, culinary, youth and entertainment. Titles it publishes include Metro, Metro Wedding, Metro Home, Chalk, and StarStudio, among others.

Cerrado said ABS-CBN will also continue to monetize content in its digital platform.

“We promised that iWant TV [will no longer be]exclusive to the ABS-CBN mobile subscribers, we’re opening it up to other telcos,” he said.

“Our KBO (Kapamilya Box Office) services on weekends are now open not just to ABS-CBN mobile but also to Globe and Smart. We [are doing this]to reach more Filipinos as many as we can,” he added.

When asked for an update on its mobile business, ABS-CBN Group CFO Rolando Valdueza said: “Our existing business model, it’s not sustainable anymore financially, so we continue to discuss with [our partner Globe]… It’s an ongoing discussion.”

Last month, Cerrado said the group has managed to trim the losses of ABS-CBN Mobile to P560 million last year from P600 million in 2016, and that they are now in talks with Ayala-led Globe Telecom to review new strategies so that the mobile unit can break even as soon as possible.