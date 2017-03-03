ABS-CBN keeps nationwide ratings lead in Feb – Kantar

ABS-CBN maintained its lead over its rival network nationwide after it hit an average audience share of 44 percent among urban and rural homes as compared to GMA’s audience share of 35 percent in February, according to recent data from Kantar Media.

Multinational audience measurement provider Kantar Media said it uses a nationwide panel size of 2,610 urban and rural homes that represent 100 percent of the total Philippine TV viewing population.

ABS-CBN ruled primetime (6 p.m. to 12 midnight) where it scored an average audience share of 47 percent, a 13-point lead compared to GMA’s 34 percent, Kantar said.

The primetime block is the most important part of the day when most Filipinos watch TV and advertisers put a larger chunk of their investment in to reach more consumers effectively.

ABS-CBN also led the morning block (6 a.m. to 12 noon) with 38 percent versus GMA’s 35 percent; the noontime block (12 noon to 3 p.m.) with 45 percent versus GMA’s 35 percent; and afternoon block (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) with 44 percent versus GMA’s 36 percent.

ABS-CBN also beat GMA in February in other areas. More viewers tuned in to the Kapamilya network in Total Balance Luzon with an average national audience share of 45 percent versus GMA’s 38 percent; in Total Luzon with 40 percent vs GMA’s 37 percent, in Total Visayas with 52 percent versus GMA’s 30 percent; and in Total Mindanao with 53 percent versus GMA’s 31 percent, Kantar said.

According to Kantar, ABS-CBN also dominated the digital space in 2016. ABS-CBN’s media website www.abs-cbn.com breached three billion page views and averaged 40.3 million monthly users, becoming the biggest local website in the country. It also ranked fourth after global giants Facebook, YouTube, and Google, according to web traffic data and analytics site Alexa.

Aside from radio and television, ABS-CBN has also become the leader in the local music, film, cable TV, and publishing industries and is also the pioneer of digital television in the country.

As of end of November, ABS-CBN TVplus has already sold 2 million boxes nationwide.

The company reported consolidated revenue of P31.1 billion for the first nine months of 2016, bringing its net income to P2.85 billion, up 50 percent from the prior year.