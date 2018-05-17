ABS-CBN net income climbs 31% in Q1

MEDIA giant ABS-CBN Corp. on Wednesday said earnings in the first quarter surged 31 percent to P410.6 million, mainly due to lower costs and expenses and higher foreign exchange gains. The Lopez-led network said consolidated revenues declined 6 percent to P9 billion due to weak advertising sales, which dropped by 10 percent to P4.345 billion. Consumer sales dipped to P4.66 billion from P4.74 billion last year. However, consolidated costs and expenses in the period fell 4.3 percent to P8.8 billion, brought about by the reduced facilities-related expenses and employee-related costs. The network booked higher foreign exchange gains of P397.77 million in the first quarter compared to P52.2 million last year, while its capital spending and program rights acquisition amounted to P2.1 billion at the end of March this year.